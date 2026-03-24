Telecom is now 'intelligence infrastructure,' says Jio's Mathew Oommen

Jio Group CEO Mathew Oommen spoke at the ETTelecom Awards 2026, saying that we're not just upgrading tech: AI is totally changing how economies and businesses work. He shared that telecom is moving beyond just connecting people; it's now the "intelligence infrastructure" powering AI.

Oommen's vision for telecom's evolution Oommen explained that telecom operators like Jio are set to control AI's foundation by acting as token service providers.

Oommen said telecom is evolving beyond mere connectivity into a foundational intelligence infrastructure.

Jio plans to build an Intelligence Grid, aiming to be one of the first scalable token providers.

AI investment and telecom network transformation Significant investment is flowing into AI, driving more game-changing uses for telecom networks.

To keep up, Jio has rolled out new tools: the Jio AI Platform, Jio Brain, and JioAICloud.