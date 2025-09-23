Telo raises $20 million to get MT1 electric truck into production
California startup Telo just scored $20 million in Series A funding, backed by big names like designer Yves Behar, Tesla co-founder Marc Tarpenning, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.
The cash is going toward getting their MT1 electric truck ready for production—including all the safety tests needed in the US.
The MT1 is a super-compact electric pickup—think Mini Cooper size but with room for five people and a 5-foot bed.
It goes about 563km on a single charge. Not bad for something you can actually park in the city.
Built with city dwellers in mind, the MT1 is small but mighty.
Telo plans to make around 5,000 trucks per year using contract manufacturing and already has about 12,000 preorders lined up.
First deliveries are expected by late 2026.