How GST changes are impacting your favorite ₹1, ₹5, ₹10 packs Business Sep 23, 2025

Big GST changes just kicked in across India from September 22, merging the old 12% and 28% tax rates into new slabs of 5% and 18%.

A new 40% slab has been added for luxury and 'sin' goods such as tobacco, sweet aerated drinks, and top-end cars, while nil/exempt rates remain.

This has pushed FMCG brands to rethink how they price everyday essentials—especially those ₹1, ₹5, and ₹10 packs you see everywhere.