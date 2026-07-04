Manipal Health Enterprises gets SEBI nod for IPO
What's the story
Manipal Health Enterprises, a leading hospital chain backed by Singapore's Temasek, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to Reuters. The company plans to debut on the stock market in late July or early August. The move comes as part of its strategy to tap into India's growing healthcare sector and meet rising demand for complex care services.
Market debut
One of the largest IPOs in Indian healthcare sector
The upcoming IPO, which could raise as much as $1.2 billion, is likely to be one of the biggest by an Indian healthcare company. The hospital chain filed for the public offering in March this year. This comes at a time when geopolitical risks have triggered a record selloff by foreign investors and slowed down the IPO market as companies remain cautious amid these conditions.
Investor sentiment
Foreign investors' selloff impacts market
The planned IPO comes at a time when foreign investors have sold off shares worth $29.2 billion this year, dragging the benchmark Nifty 50 index down by some 7%. Despite these challenges, Manipal Health's listing is expected to be closely watched due to the increasing demand for healthcare services and its prominence in the hospital sector.