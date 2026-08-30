Will Air India get new funding from Singapore Airlines?
What's the story
Singapore's state-owned investment firm Temasek has backed Singapore Airlines's (SIA) long-term strategy in India. However, it has not promised any new capital for Air India. The move comes amid reports that Air India is looking for some $1.5 billion in fresh equity from its owners Tata Sons and SIA.
Funding concerns
Political scrutiny over Temasek's potential funding use
Temasek doesn't own Air India directly but is SIA's largest shareholder through direct and associated interests.
This connection has raised questions over whether Temasek-linked capital should be used to support Air India via SIA.
The funding requirement has also drawn political scrutiny in Singapore, with Workers' Party MP Kenneth Tiong questioning the use of Temasek's funds for this purpose.
Strategic defense
Temasek defends SIA's India strategy
In response to the scrutiny, Temasek defended SIA's broader India strategy.
The firm said it views the airline's investment in Air India from a "long-term perspective" and supports the decision.
Temasek also noted that SIA has been pursuing a strategy of investing in a second hub beyond Singapore, with India being an ideal location due to its position as the world's third-largest air transport market after US and China.
Transformation challenges
Air India's transformation is a complex, multi-year process
Temasek acknowledged that Air India's transformation won't be quick or linear.
It described the process as involving complex, multi-year operational and integration challenges, influenced by aircraft innovation and fleet renewal cycles, as well as external factors like airspace disruptions, geopolitical developments, and fuel-price volatility.
The scrutiny comes as Air India and Air India Express are facing heavy financial losses during their ongoing transformation.
Financial impact
Impact of Air India's losses on Singapore Airlines
The losses at Air India have also impacted Singapore Airlines's earnings.
SIA reported a 57% drop in net profit to S$1.184 billion for FY2025-26, with losses at Air India among the factors affecting its performance.
The immediate question now is whether SIA will participate in the reported $1.5 billion capital raise and how much it will contribute, if at all.