Temasek's strategic $10 billion investment in India

Temasek is putting serious cash into sectors like tech, healthcare, sustainable living, and consumer brands. Its portfolio includes well-known names like Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank , Manipal Hospitals (where it holds a controlling stake), Haldiram's (minority stake), Eternal (formerly Zomato), and Lenskart. The firm has already invested over $6 billion toward a $10 billion commitment for 2026-27.

No fixed exit timeline; back both startups and established firms

Temasek backs both established companies and promising startups—especially those eyeing IPOs.

With no set timeline for exits, they're in it for the long haul and currently have 3-4 IPO-ready startups in their Indian lineup (not counting Lenskart).

Their flexible approach means they're supporting businesses that can scale up fast and make an impact.