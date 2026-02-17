Temporal raises $300 million at a $5B valuation

Temporal creates open-source software and a cloud service designed to ensure 'durable execution' of code. Their tech helps automate and manage complex app processes behind the scenes. The fresh funding will go into research, new products, and growing their sales and marketing teams.

Funding and growth

Some of the biggest names in tech—including OpenAI, Snap, Netflix, and JPMorgan Chase—are already on board as clients.

Co-founded by Samar Abbas in 2019 (who's still CEO), Temporal now has over 380 employees and is gearing up for even more growth.