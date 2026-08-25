Tempsens IPO allotment today: How to check status online
What's the story
The allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd is likely to be announced today. The ₹650-crore public issue was oversubscribed 184.07 times by investors during its subscription period from August 20-24. The retail portion was subscribed 60.69 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw a whopping 302.88 times subscription and the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment was subscribed an even stronger 314.44 times.
Market expectations
Strong debut expected on bourses
The gray market premium (GMP) for the IPO is currently around 105%, indicating a strong debut for the stock.
However, it's important to note that GMP trends are unofficial and can change before listing.
Once the allotment process is over, shares allotted to successful applicants will be credited to their demat accounts ahead of the stock's market debut on August 28.
Company profile
More about the Tempsens Instruments IPO
Tempsens Instruments, a manufacturer of thermal engineering products and specialized cables, raised ₹650 crore through its public issue.
The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 32 lakh shares worth ₹95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore shares worth ₹555 crore.
The company has set the IPO price band at ₹285-₹300 per share with a lot size of 50 shares.
Allotment verification
How to check allotment status
Investors can verify their allotment through the registrar's website, NSE or BSE.
To check via KFin Technologies, visit https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/, select Tempsens Instruments from the dropdown menu and enter PAN/application number/DP client ID.
For NSE, go to https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids, select "Equity" and choose Tempsens Instruments before entering the required application details.
To check on BSE's site (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check), select "Equity" under issue type then choose Tempsens Instruments from dropdown menu before entering application number/PAN.