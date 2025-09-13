This is one of the most high-profile transitions of talent from US to China

Tencent acquires top OpenAI talent amid China's AI push

By Akash Pandey 12:46 pm Sep 13, 202512:46 pm

What's the story

Tencent Holdings, a leading Chinese gaming and messaging company, has hired Yao Shunyu, a top artificial intelligence (AI) researcher from OpenAI, according to Bloomberg. The move marks one of the most high-profile transitions of talent from the US to China in the AI sector. Yao will be working on integrating AI into Tencent's services. Before joining Tencent, he had worked at OpenAI in the US, as well as Google and Princeton University, as per his LinkedIn account