Tencent acquires top OpenAI talent amid China's AI push
This is one of the most high-profile transitions of talent from US to China

By Akash Pandey
Sep 13, 2025
12:46 pm
What's the story

Tencent Holdings, a leading Chinese gaming and messaging company, has hired Yao Shunyu, a top artificial intelligence (AI) researcher from OpenAI, according to Bloomberg. The move marks one of the most high-profile transitions of talent from the US to China in the AI sector. Yao will be working on integrating AI into Tencent's services. Before joining Tencent, he had worked at OpenAI in the US, as well as Google and Princeton University, as per his LinkedIn account

Salary details

Tencent denies reports of Yao's salary package

In the ongoing race for AI talent, Tencent has offered Yao a salary of up to CNY 100 million. This move comes as tech companies like Meta have been offering hefty signing bonuses to lure employees from their competitors. However, after local media reports suggested that Yao would be joining Tencent with a pay package exceeding CNY 100 million, the company posted a screenshot of the report with "rumor" stamped across it on its WeChat account.

Academic credentials

Yao's academic background and research papers

Yao Shunyu has an impressive academic background, having graduated from Tsinghua University in China and earned a PhD in computer science from Princeton University. He has also published or co-authored around 10 research papers on AI agents. Some of his notable works include "Language Agents: From Next-Token Prediction to Digital Automation" and "Cognitive Architectures for Language Agents," as per his GitHub page.