Tencent invests ₹10cr to reenter India's gaming and creative industries
Business
Tencent, the Chinese tech giant, is making a comeback in India with a ₹10 crore investment aimed at boosting the country's gaming scene.
After a break due to regulations and trade tensions, Tencent says it's impressed by India's creative push and friendlier policies, especially around digital and creative industries.
Tencent backs national game jam
Tencent has teamed up with SEPC and the Game Developer Association of India to strengthen animation, VFX, gaming, and comics here.
They're backing projects like the National Game Jam (which gets over 10,000 students involved each year) and the sector is expected to help create 2 million jobs in this sector by the end of this decade.
If you're into games or digital art, this could mean more opportunities on the horizon!