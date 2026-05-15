Tencent invests ₹10cr to reenter India's gaming and creative industries

Tencent backs national game jam

Tencent has teamed up with SEPC and the Game Developer Association of India to strengthen animation, VFX, gaming, and comics here.

They're backing projects like the National Game Jam (which gets over 10,000 students involved each year) and the sector is expected to help create 2 million jobs in this sector by the end of this decade.

If you're into games or digital art, this could mean more opportunities on the horizon!