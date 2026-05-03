Tesla made $570M from SpaceX, xAI deals last year

Tesla generated over $573 million in revenue last year by selling products to two of Elon Musk 's other companies. The bulk of the sales, around $430.1 million, came from xAI , Musk's artificial intelligence start-up. The figure was first revealed in January and has now been confirmed in an amended annual filing.

Additional income Additional revenue from SpaceX The amended filing also revealed an additional $143.3 million in revenue from SpaceX, Musk's closely-held rocket manufacturing company. This figure wasn't included in the initial annual filing released in January. Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that SpaceX may have bought over $100 million worth of Cybertrucks, Tesla's slow-selling electric pickup truck, in Q4 2025.

Business ties An interconnected web of Musk's companies Musk's companies have a long history of financial investments, business agreements, and shared personnel. xAI buys the Megapack energy storage batteries from Tesla, while the latter has integrated xAI's Grok chatbot into its vehicles. Recently, Musk announced plans for Tesla and SpaceX to work together on a chip production project.

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