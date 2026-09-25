Tesla on trial after 6,000 Black workers allege Fremont racism
Tesla is on trial in California after more than 6,000 Black workers accused the company of allowing rampant racism at its Fremont factory.
Things got heated when Tesla's lawyers argued in court that the N-word could be seen as a term of "respect and endearment" among Black people, even though workers say non-Black employees used it as a slur.
Tesla faces interference and racist graffiti
The case also includes claims that Tesla's legal team tried to mislead the witness, with senior lawyers saying they weren't upfront about their ties to the state.
Prosecutors raised concerns about possible interference after four more potential witnesses became unreachable following contact from Tesla's attorneys.
On top of that, reports surfaced of racist graffiti and swastikas left unchecked inside the factory, adding weight to accusations of a hostile work environment.
If found liable, Tesla could face unlimited financial penalties.