Tesla on trial after 6,000 Black workers allege Fremont racism

The case also includes claims that Tesla's legal team tried to mislead the witness, with senior lawyers saying they weren't upfront about their ties to the state.

Prosecutors raised concerns about possible interference after four more potential witnesses became unreachable following contact from Tesla's attorneys.

On top of that, reports surfaced of racist graffiti and swastikas left unchecked inside the factory, adding weight to accusations of a hostile work environment.

If found liable, Tesla could face unlimited financial penalties.