Tesla bets $2.9B on Chinese gear for Musk's solar target

Tesla is planning to buy solar panel and cell manufacturing equipment worth $2.9 billion from Chinese suppliers, according to Reuters. The move is part of CEO Elon Musk 's ambitious plan to add 100GW of solar capacity in the US by 2028. The company has already started posting job openings for this project, which will involve raw material-based solar manufacturing on American soil.

Supplier details Potential suppliers for Tesla's solar project Suzhou Maxwell Technologies, the world's largest manufacturer of screen-printing equipment for solar cells, is one of the top contenders to provide machinery for Tesla's solar project. Other potential suppliers include Shenzhen S.C New Energy Technology and Laplace Renewable Energy Technology. The Chinese companies have been asked to deliver their equipment before autumn this year, with some of it likely going to Texas.

Dual use Musk's ambitious solar capacity plan Musk's plan for the new solar capacity is mainly for Tesla's own use, but some will also be utilized to power SpaceX satellites. This dual-use strategy highlights the potential of solar energy in powering Tesla and space technology. The move comes as part of a broader effort by Tesla to reduce its reliance on China and establish a domestic supply chain for solar manufacturing equipment.

Advertisement

Market reaction Market reaction to Tesla's potential order The news of Tesla's potential order has led to a surge in the stocks of Chinese solar manufacturing equipment suppliers. Shares in Suzhou Maxwell, S.C New Energy and Laplace Renewable jumped over 7% after Reuters reported on the matter. This market reaction underscores the impact of Tesla's plans on global solar manufacturing and supply chains.

Advertisement