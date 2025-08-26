Tesla could have avoided $243M Autopilot verdict by paying $60M

Tesla , the electric vehicle company owned by billionaire Elon Musk , rejected a $60 million settlement offer in a lawsuit over a fatal 2019 crash involving an Autopilot-equipped Model S. The jury awarded a whopping $243 million verdict in the same case earlier this month. The details of the rejected settlement were revealed by lawyers for the plaintiffs in a filing yesterday.

Legal proceedings Plaintiffs' lawyers seeking legal fees from Tesla The plaintiffs' lawyers are seeking legal fees from Tesla, claiming that Florida law entitles them to the costs incurred since May 30, when the settlement was proposed. The trial centered around an April 2019 crash involving a 2019 Model S with Autopilot driver-assistance software. The vehicle crashed into a parked Chevrolet Tahoe while its occupants were standing on the shoulder of the road.

Verdict details Jury awarded $129M in compensatory damages The jury awarded a total of $129 million in compensatory damages and an additional $200 million in punitive damages to the estate of Naibel Benavides Leon, who was killed in the crash, and her boyfriend Dillon Angulo. Tesla was found liable for 33% of these compensatory damages (around $42.6 million) and all of the punitive ones. The driver was held liable for 67% but wasn't named as a defendant.