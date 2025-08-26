You can grab Papa John's pizzas in India this October

Papa John's International, one of the world's largest pizza delivery companies, is all set to make a comeback in India . The US company exited the Indian market in 2017 due to poor performance. However, it has now announced plans to re-enter by October this year. The move comes as part of a larger strategy to open 650 stores across the country over the next decade.

Launch details First outlet to open in Bengaluru Papa John's will open its first Indian outlet in Bengaluru, as confirmed by Vish Narain, Managing Partner at Pulsar Capital. The company had announced plans to return to this "complex market" back in April 2023. The decision comes amid fast-food chains struggling with declining sales due to cash-strapped urban consumers cutting back on spending and rising competition.

Market dynamics Competition from established players Papa John's will face stiff competition from established players like Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut, which have over 2,200 and around 950 outlets in India, respectively. Other smaller premium chains like Pizza Bakery and PizzaExpress also add to the competitive landscape. Despite these challenges, Pulsar Capital is optimistic about India's long-term potential in the fast-food sector.