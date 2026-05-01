Tesla says Elon Musk could earn $158B in 2025

Elon Musk's payout hinges on performance

Musk's entire payout depends on Tesla crushing its goals: no wins for the company means no payday for him.

Last year, Tesla missed key milestones, so Musk hasn't pocketed any of this potential cash yet.

Even a $26 billion interim award was given up when his old pay deal came back.

Bottom line: it sounds huge, but it all rides on how well Tesla actually performs.