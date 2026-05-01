Tesla says Elon Musk could earn $158B in 2025
Business
Tesla said that CEO Elon Musk might earn up to $158 billion for 2025, thanks to a massive stock-based pay package.
But here's the catch: this eye-popping number only happens if Tesla hits some pretty tough performance and market targets.
Shareholders are on board, but nothing's guaranteed yet.
Elon Musk's payout hinges on performance
Musk's entire payout depends on Tesla crushing its goals: no wins for the company means no payday for him.
Last year, Tesla missed key milestones, so Musk hasn't pocketed any of this potential cash yet.
Even a $26 billion interim award was given up when his old pay deal came back.
Bottom line: it sounds huge, but it all rides on how well Tesla actually performs.