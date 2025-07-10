Tesla schedules annual shareholder meeting for November
Tesla just announced its big annual shareholder meeting will happen on November 6, 2025.
This comes after some major investors pushed for a date that ticks all the legal boxes.
If you're hoping to get your ideas on the agenda, July 31 is the last day to submit proposals.
Votes on executive pay expected
Expect some important votes—especially around executive pay (yep, including Elon Musk's compensation).
Last year, a special committee was set up just to review those issues.
This meeting is where shareholders get to have their say and help steer where Tesla goes next.
Why you should care about this meeting
Shareholder meetings like this are more than corporate formalities—they're a rare chance for regular investors to actually shape what happens at Tesla.
Plus, it shows Tesla sticking to transparency and accountability, which matters if you care about how big companies are run.