Tesla's board chair backs Musk's potential $1 trillion pay package

Denholm put it plainly: "He gets nothing if he doesn't perform against the goals." This reassurance comes as Tesla faces falling profits and sales lately. She also pointed out that Musk cares more about having influence at Tesla than just cashing in shares. Interestingly, the new targets are less ambitious than some of Musk's past promises, signaling a steadier long-term approach.

Denholm's background and experience

Denholm has led Tesla's board since 2018 after joining as an independent director in 2014.

Before this, she held top finance roles at Telstra and tech firms like Juniper Networks and Sun Microsystems.

With a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Sydney, a master's in commerce from UNSW, and as a chartered accountant and member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, she brings serious financial experience to the table—and plays a key role shaping how Musk gets paid.