Tether eyes $20B raise, could hit $500B valuation Business Sep 26, 2025

Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin, is looking to raise up to $20 billion in a private round advised by Cantor Fitzgerald.

If all goes as planned, Tether's valuation could hit an eye-popping $500 billion by the end of the year—making it one of the world's most valuable private companies.