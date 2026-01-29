Tether's $23B gold stash is shaking up global markets

Tether is buying more gold than most central banks (except Poland), using it to support both its USDT stablecoin and XAUT token. Their CEO likened the company's role to that of a central bank—a bold step that's making people rethink what backs their money.

What's changing because of this?

All that gold buying has helped push global prices way up—analysts say Tether fueled much of 2025's 65% surge, with gold topping $5,200 an ounce.

Even in India, prices jumped sharply just this week.

With economic uncertainty rising, more investors are chasing gold as a safe bet—and Tether is right at the center of that rush.