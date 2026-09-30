Tewolde Gebremariam becomes Air India CEO starting Thursday, 2nd foreigner
Business
Tewolde Gebremariam is stepping in as Air India's new CEO and managing director starting Thursday.
He's only the second foreigner to lead the airline, taking charge just as Air India gears up for a major expansion.
Gebremariam plans rewards for staff ideas
Gebremariam told staff he's all about making Air India more efficient, profitable, and safe.
He wants cost discipline to be part of everyday culture and plans to reward employees who come up with ideas that save money or boost efficiency.