Why OpenAI and Sam Altman have been sued by Texas
What's the story
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. The suit accuses them of misleading consumers about the safety of their artificial intelligence chatbot. It also alleges that they did not do enough to protect users from harm. The lawsuit was filed in a Texas state court.
Responsibility
Paxton emphasizes need for accountability
In his statement, Paxton stressed the need for OpenAI to take responsibility for its AI technology.
He said, "With the rapid advancement of AI technology, OpenAI has the responsibility to protect users and warn them of the many dangers of its platform."
The lawsuit is part of a broader trend where states are ramping up legal action against ChatGPT's maker while federal authorities have remained largely passive on regulating AI.
Legal challenge
Similar lawsuits filed in 8 states against OpenAI
The lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman also claims that OpenAI's business practices have violated state consumer protection and children's online safety laws.
This is similar to a set of lawsuits filed by bipartisan attorneys general in eight states last week, accusing OpenAI of violating their respective state laws.
The legal challenges highlight growing concerns about the safety of AI technology like ChatGPT.