Thales India VP says PLI scheme could spur aircraft manufacturing

India defense budget rises 15%

India just bumped its defense budget up 15% to ₹7.85 lakh crore, plus offered tax breaks on aircraft parts, both moves set to boost the industry.

With air travel expected to skyrocket (think 1.1 billion passengers by 2040) and major growth in the aircraft MRO market, Thales is expanding here too, teaming up with local suppliers, hiring more engineers, and rolling out new tech for airlines like Air India.