Thales India VP says PLI scheme could spur aircraft manufacturing
Thales, a global name in aerospace and defense, is feeling upbeat about India's growing role in making aircraft and aviation tech.
Thanks to government moves like the PLI scheme and bigger investments, Thales's India vice president Ankur Kanaglekar says they "could encourage both domestic and global firms to expand manufacturing activity in India" for both local and international players.
India defense budget rises 15%
India just bumped its defense budget up 15% to ₹7.85 lakh crore, plus offered tax breaks on aircraft parts, both moves set to boost the industry.
With air travel expected to skyrocket (think 1.1 billion passengers by 2040) and major growth in the aircraft MRO market, Thales is expanding here too, teaming up with local suppliers, hiring more engineers, and rolling out new tech for airlines like Air India.