Musk's tunnel-digging venture secures major funding at $23B valuation
What's the story
Elon Musk's tunnel construction venture, The Boring Company, has secured $3 billion in a fresh funding round. The investment values the company at an impressive $23 billion. The latest round was led by the UAE and its affiliated investment entities. Other notable investors included Human Capital, Vy Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Temasek, Shamal Holding, and Baron Capital.
Investment allocation
Funding to support expanded partnership in UAE
The funds raised in this round will be used to support an expanded partnership for building over 150km of underground infrastructure in the UAE.
This is part of the company's previously announced Dubai Loop project.
The Boring Company also plans to use these funds for hiring across engineering, production, and operations, while expanding Loop projects in Las Vegas, Nashville, and Dubai.
Valuation surge
Significant increase in valuation since 2022
The latest fundraising round has significantly increased The Boring Company's valuation from 2022, when it was valued at $5.7 billion after a $675 million funding round.
Musk started The Boring Company in 2017 after complaining about traffic congestion and proposing a network of underground transportation routes as a solution.