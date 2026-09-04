The Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027 salute HR teams
The Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027 are all about spotlighting the HR teams who turn big ideas into real impact at work.
From solving workforce challenges to making offices better places to be, these awards celebrate the people shaping how companies hire, grow, and support their employees.
Award categories cover key HR functions
Six categories highlight what makes a great HR team: smart hiring (Talent Acquisition), helping people learn and grow (Learning and Capability Development), using data for smoother processes (HR Operations and Analytics), building positive workplaces (Employee Experience), linking HR with business goals (HR Business Partner Teams), and the highest team-level honor for in-house HR teams demonstrating exceptional performance across the employee lifecycle and creating meaningful impact on people, culture, and business.
Winning isn't just about trophies: it's a shoutout to all the behind-the-scenes work that keeps organizations moving forward.