The Whole Truth raises $34 million in Series D funding round
Mumbai-based health food brand The Whole Truth is set to raise $34 million (about ₹304 crore) in its latest Series D funding, led by Sofina Ventures.
Sauce. VC and Frangipani Capital also joined in, showing strong investor confidence as the board passed a special resolution to approve the issue of 67,596 Series D CCPS at an issue price of ₹44,993 each.
What does The Whole Truth do?
Founding year not stated in the source.
The Whole Truth was founded by ex-Unilever marketer Shashank Mehta and makes clean-label snacks—think protein bars, peanut butter, dark chocolates, and protein powders—with around 80-85% of its sales generated through its website.
Their clean-label approach and emphasis on transparency have resonated with health-conscious consumers.
Growth and numbers
The startup's valuation shot up 69% to ₹3,604 crore ($400 million) after this round.
Revenue was reported at ₹65.3 crore in FY24, and it posted revenue of ₹215.8 crore in FY25—even as losses ticked up to ₹28 crore.
All told, The Whole Truth has said it has raised about $72 million across several rounds since launch.