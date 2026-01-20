The Whole Truth raises $34 million in Series D funding round

Founding year not stated in the source. The Whole Truth was founded by ex-Unilever marketer Shashank Mehta and makes clean-label snacks—think protein bars, peanut butter, dark chocolates, and protein powders—with around 80-85% of its sales generated through its website. Their clean-label approach and emphasis on transparency have resonated with health-conscious consumers.

Growth and numbers

The startup's valuation shot up 69% to ₹3,604 crore ($400 million) after this round.

Revenue was reported at ₹65.3 crore in FY24, and it posted revenue of ₹215.8 crore in FY25—even as losses ticked up to ₹28 crore.

All told, The Whole Truth has said it has raised about $72 million across several rounds since launch.