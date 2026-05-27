Thea Energy raises $100 million to commission Eos by 2030
Business
Fusion startup Thea Energy just scored $100 million in new funding, bringing its total private investment to $130 million.
This cash will help them build advanced magnets and get their demonstration fusion reactor, Eos, up and running by 2030.
Thea Energy targets Helios launch 2034
Thea is aiming to launch its commercial Helios reactor by 2034, right on track with big competitors.
Their unique planar magnets make building fusion reactors simpler and more practical, which could be a big step toward clean energy.
These innovations were developed at their Jersey City lab, with support from investors like Linse Capital and Climate Capital.