Brazil, Nigeria emerge as key markets for Indian pharma exports
What's the story
Brazil and Nigeria are fast becoming major export destinations for Indian pharmaceutical companies, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce. The trend comes amid global economic uncertainties. During the first eight months of FY26, Nigeria contributed a whopping $179 million to India's export growth, accounting for over 14% of it. Brazil also saw an increase of nearly $100 million in exports during this period.
Market growth
Brazil and Nigeria's rising healthcare access
An official from the Ministry of Commerce said these markets show increased healthcare access, growing public procurement, and a rising dependence on Indian generics. This further strengthens India's position as a preferred supplier to regions with high growth demand. In the first eight months of FY26, India's pharmaceutical exports grew by 6.5% to $20.48 billion.
Export destinations
US remains top destination for Indian pharma exports
The data also shows that the US remains the top destination for Indian pharma exports, accounting for over 31% of total exports in April-November 2025. Other countries like France, Netherlands (which added over $58 million), Canada, Germany and South Africa have also seen a steady increase in their import of Indian pharmaceuticals. This indicates India's growing integration into global pharmaceutical distribution networks.