What goods are exempted from Trump's new 10% tariff?

US President Donald Trump has announced a temporary 10% global import duty, effective for 150 days. The move comes after the Supreme Court struck down previous tariffs imposed by his administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. The new tariffs, which will come into force on Tuesday, were announced via executive orders signed by Trump.

Tariff replacement New tariffs to replace existing ones The new tariffs will replace the existing ones, which range from 10% to 50%, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA). Trump has also ordered fresh investigations under other laws that could let him reimpose these tariffs. The move is part of his administration's strategy to tackle "large and serious" balance-of-payments issues with other countries.

Tariff exemptions Exemptions under new tariff The new 10% tariff, while applicable to all countries including India, has certain exemptions. These include aerospace products, passenger cars and some light trucks, goods from Mexico and Canada under the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, pharmaceuticals as well as certain critical minerals and agricultural products. The White House fact sheet said some goods are exempted due to US economy needs or to ensure duties effectively address "fundamental international payments problems."

