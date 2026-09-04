Thinking Machines lining up $1B round at least $40B valuation

Thinking Machines, the AI startup launched by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati in 2025, is reportedly lining up a $1 billion funding round.

Accel, a current backer, is in talks to lead the fundraise at a valuation of at least $40 billion, below last year's $50 billion goal.

The company's strong revenue (over $100 million annually) and its prior round, which stands among the largest seed financings in history, are noted.