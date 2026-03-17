This AI tool helps restaurants spot problems, boost profits

Sapaad just rolled out "Ask Vantage," an AI tool built right into its platform to help restaurants spot problems and boost profits. Instead of digging through reports, managers can just ask questions and get instant, practical insights, like where food or money might be slipping away.

The AI tool connects with various systems "Ask Vantage" connects with everything from POS systems to inventory and delivery data. It analyzes all this in real time, so teams can act fast.

Early users have seen food costs drop by up to 3% and labor use improve by up to 5%, which is pretty impressive for day-to-day operations.

The tech could make a real difference For bigger brands making around 100 crore rupees a year, a 2% EBITDA improvement would equal roughly 2 crore rupees in incremental profit;

Sapaad says early deployments show 1-3% improvement in food-cost control and 2-5% labor optimization, which could translate into similar profit gains.

With India's massive foodservice market losing crores every year to inefficiencies, this kind of tech could make a real difference.