This AI voicebot can help you with your visa application
BLS International just launched an AI-powered VoiceBot, which BLS said was the industry's first in Canada. It started in Canada and now helps people applying for Spain-Ireland visas too.
The VoiceBot is available 24/7, answering common questions, giving tips on paperwork, and sharing consular info whenever you need it.
It can chat in over 15 languages
It uses machine learning to chat in a super natural way and connects smoothly with other systems.
With support for 15+ languages (think Spanish, Arabic, French, Chinese, Russian), it's built to help applicants from all over the world.
BLS is also working on AI chatbots and email replies
They're rolling out even more AI tools soon—like ChatBots and smarter email replies—plus a system that checks every customer interaction for quality.
Joint MD Shikhar Aggarwal says they're focused on making the visa process "accessible, efficient, and customer-centric" as part of their digital upgrade.