This billionaire's fortune soared $20B in 2025 alone

Plushie profits

Pop Mart's stock shot up over 250% in 2025, mostly thanks to its hit plushie—the monster-like Labubu doll.

The Monsters collection (which includes Labubu) brought in nearly 4.8 billion yuan and made up more than a third of the company's total revenue for the first half of the year.

Operating profits also jumped fivefold to 6 billion yuan, heavily influenced by the Labubu craze.