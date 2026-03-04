This biodegradable powder can dissolve your used diapers, sanitary pads
Business
A Kerala-based company, Hygiene Laboratories, has come up with Diaper Dissolver—a biodegradable powder that breaks down the absorbent core in used diapers and sanitary pads.
Just mix it with water, soak the diaper for 30 minutes, and it dissolves the messy stuff (sodium polyacrylate), making disposal way easier.
The leftover plastic can be separated out and tossed responsibly.
Diaper dissolver will be introduced through pilot programs
Diaper Dissolver is planned to be introduced through pilot programs with local authorities in selected districts of Kerala.
It's a big step toward cutting down diaper pollution and clogged drains—supporting India's Swachh Bharat mission for cleaner cities.