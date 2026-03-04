This biodegradable powder can dissolve your used diapers, sanitary pads Business Mar 04, 2026

A Kerala-based company, Hygiene Laboratories, has come up with Diaper Dissolver—a biodegradable powder that breaks down the absorbent core in used diapers and sanitary pads.

Just mix it with water, soak the diaper for 30 minutes, and it dissolves the messy stuff (sodium polyacrylate), making disposal way easier.

The leftover plastic can be separated out and tossed responsibly.