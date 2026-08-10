This investor's ₹360cr Paytm bet is now worth ₹1,225cr

Bhansali, who is associated with Enam Holdings, had entered One97 Communications when the stock was under pressure due to regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank.

He had disclosed a 1.21% stake in the company in Q2 2024 when Paytm shares were trading near their lows.

As per the latest shareholding data, Bhansali holds 79,21,162 shares of One97 Communications or a 1.24% stake in it.