India's primary market to see only 1 IPO next week

The primary market is gearing up for a quiet week, with only one initial public offering (IPO) set to open. Leapfrog Engineering Services will be the only company to launch its IPO during this period. The upcoming week will also see three companies: Mehul Telecom, Citius Transnet InvIT, and Property Share Investment Trust, listing after their previous offerings closed last week.

IPO specifics Leapfrog Engineering's ₹89cr IPO Leapfrog Engineering Services's IPO, an SME offering, seeks to raise around ₹89 crore. It will be open for subscription from April 23-27 and is expected to list on the BSE SME platform on April 30. The price band has been set at ₹21-23 per share. The issue comprises a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS), with ₹79.6 crore coming from fresh equity issuance and about ₹8.9 crore through OFS.

Business operations Why is this IPO significant? Leapfrog Engineering Services operates in the engineering services and EPC space, providing end-to-end solutions across sectors like oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and metals. Given its SME structure, the entry threshold is high with retail investors needing to bid for a minimum of 12,000 shares. This translates into an investment of around ₹2.76 lakh at the upper price band.

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Market sentiment Three companies to list next week The coming week will see three listings: Mehul Telecom, Citius Transnet Investment Trust, and PropShare Celestia. All three IPOs opened and closed last week. However, gray market trends for these stocks remain flat with zero GMP, indicating muted listing expectations across the board. This lack of premium in the gray market indicates limited speculative interest and cautious investor participation especially in SME and InvIT offerings.

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