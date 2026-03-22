This week, 7 IPOs to open, aiming to raise ₹2,000cr

Powerica leads the pack with a ₹1,100 crore IPO

Powerica leads the pack with a ₹1,100 crore IPO focused on paying off debt.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's ₹440 crore issue will boost its basmati rice export business, while Sai Parenteral is raising ₹409 crore for pharma expansion and R and D.

Plus, four SMEs—Vivid Electromech, Emiac Technologies, Highness Microelectronics, and Tipco Engineering—are also making their debut despite some ups and downs in SME participation lately.

If you're following new listings or curious about market trends, it's definitely a week to watch!