Thomas Cook, Atirath Technologies to launch AI platform for travel
Business
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is partnering with Atirath Technologies to launch a new AI platform just for the Indian travel market.
Both companies will hold 50% stakes and will have equal board representation and decision-making rights (per the original agreement dated September 30, 2024).
The goal? Smarter, more personalized travel experiences powered by homegrown tech.
Meanwhile, the company is also spinning off its resort management
Alongside this tech move, Thomas Cook is also spinning off its resort management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts.
Once approved, shareholders will get Sterling shares and the company plans to list them on both the BSE and the NSE, so if you are following the business side, that is worth keeping an eye on.