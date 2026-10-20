Thomson Reuters acquires Safe Sign, betting on legal AI models
Thomson Reuters acquired Safe Sign Technologies, an AI startup founded by Alexander Kardos-Nyheim.
This is its first time buying a company before it's made any money, showing it's betting on tech skills over quick profits.
Safe Sign stands out for its large language models built specifically for the legal world.
Alexander Kardos-Nyheim launched Safe Sign
Kardos-Nyheim launched Safe Sign while still training at Allen & Overy, juggling the project after hours.
The startup had a rough start but found its groove by focusing on reliable AI for legal reasoning, with support from North American investors and experts from MIT and Cambridge.
For Thomson Reuters, this move fits right into their plan to boost AI-powered legal tools like their CoCounsel assistant, so you can expect smarter tech in the legal space soon.