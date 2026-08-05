Thomson Reuters raises full-year organic forecast after strong Q2 beat

CEO Steve Hasker says the company is all-in on AI, using its own Thomson model to make tools like Westlaw and Co-Counsel smarter and more efficient, performing well against big names like OpenAI and Google in recent tests.

Generative AI now makes up about 32% of Thomson Reuters underlying contract value in the second quarter, up from 30% in the first.

Even so, worries about AI shaking things up have kept the stock from keeping pace with the broader market.

To stay focused on digital growth, Thomson Reuters sold most of its Global Print business and is doubling down on fiduciary-grade AI for professionals.