Barclays staff revolt against return-to-office mandate
What's the story
Barclays is facing a major backlash over its return-to-office policy, with thousands of employees demanding compensation for travel expenses and an exemption for those living more than 40 minutes away. The move comes as part of the bank's plan to bring staff back into the office at least three days a week from October. Senior employees are expected to come in at least four days a week.
Union response
Thousands of unionized staff oppose mandate
The current policy mandates full-time Barclays employees to be present at least two days a week. However, unionized staff represented by Unite are resisting this plan.
Unite, which represents nearly 80% of Barclays's 45,000 UK employees, says thousands have signed an open letter opposing the mandate.
The letter has been sent to the bank's management and widely shared across its UK offices.
Upcoming discussions
Union to discuss employee concerns with bank
Rick Coyle, a national officer at Unite, said many employees are concerned as most banks and financial services firms are embracing more flexible work arrangements.
He added that "our members think that Barclays is trying to fix a problem that doesn't exist."
The union plans to discuss these concerns with Barclays in the coming days.
Industry trend
Similar mandates at other big banks post-COVID
Barclays's return-to-office mandate is similar to those of other big banks, which have tightened their work-from-home policies after the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes JP Morgan, whose CEO Jamie Dimon had said last year that "It is an apprenticeship system ... you can't learn working from your basement."
Company statement
Barclays responds to the backlash
A Barclays spokesperson said the bank recognizes the need for flexibility and collaboration in work arrangements.
They added that minimum time-in-office requirements vary by business area, considering the nature of work and business needs.
The spokesperson also emphasized that most employees not already working in-office three days a week will align with the bank's broader approach.