Three Dalal Street IPOs this week to raise over ₹440cr
Business
It's a busy week on Dalal Street, with three new IPOs opening up for subscription, even as global markets stay a bit shaky.
Together, these companies are looking to raise over ₹440 crore.
First up is Safety Controls and Devices, an SME launching its IPO on April 6, aiming for ₹48 crore by offering shares at ₹75-80 each.
Om Power Transmission, PropShare REIT IPOs
Next is Om Power Transmission, opening April 9 and targeting ₹150 crore with shares priced at ₹166-175.
Wrapping up the week is PropShare Celestia REIT, which goes live April 10 and plans to raise around ₹245 crore by selling units priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹10.5 lakh each.
If you're curious about investing or just want to keep tabs on market moves, it's worth watching these launches!