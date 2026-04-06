Three Dalal Street IPOs this week to raise over ₹440cr

Om Power Transmission, PropShare REIT IPOs

Next is Om Power Transmission, opening April 9 and targeting ₹150 crore with shares priced at ₹166-175.

Wrapping up the week is PropShare Celestia REIT, which goes live April 10 and plans to raise around ₹245 crore by selling units priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹10.5 lakh each.

If you're curious about investing or just want to keep tabs on market moves, it's worth watching these launches!