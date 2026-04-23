Three Indian firms to build 5-year sovereign AI compute platform
L&T Semiconductor Technologies, Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, and BharatGen Technology Foundation are teaming up for five years to build a "Sovereign AI compute platform" right here in India.
Their mission? Make India more self-reliant in AI by designing our own tech standards for performance, energy use, and security, so we're not just depending on global players.
L&T chips, Vyoma upgrades, BharatGen integrates
L&T Semiconductor will develop custom AI chips, while Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma upgrades its Tamil Nadu data centers to handle advanced AI tasks.
BharatGen is pitching in by figuring out which real-world problems these systems should tackle and helping integrate big language models.
The plan also includes a three-year roadmap and a funding pitch to the government.
As Sandeep Kumar from L&T puts it, the aim is to bring sovereign silicon, models, and infrastructure together into one national platform.