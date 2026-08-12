Thrive Holdings raises $2B round valuing company at $12B
Thrive Holdings, the company blending AI with everyday businesses, has scored a massive $2 billion investment, bumping its value up to $12 billion.
Backed by big names like SoftBank and D1 Capital Partners, Thrive plans to use this cash to launch new AI tools that make things like permits and compliance way easier for industries dealing with physical assets.
Thrive tools 98% accuracy 36x speed
Since teaming up with OpenAI last year (which even sent its own folks in), Thrive's been rolling out smart tech across more than 70 companies.
Its TaxAI system already handles tax returns with 98% accuracy, while another tool speeds up IT help desk fixes by 36 times.
With this new funding, Thrive's set to tackle slowdowns in areas like transportation and healthcare infrastructure, making things run smoother without cutting corners on safety.