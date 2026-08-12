Thrive Holdings raises $2B round valuing company at $12B

Since teaming up with OpenAI last year (which even sent its own folks in), Thrive's been rolling out smart tech across more than 70 companies.

Its TaxAI system already handles tax returns with 98% accuracy, while another tool speeds up IT help desk fixes by 36 times.

With this new funding, Thrive's set to tackle slowdowns in areas like transportation and healthcare infrastructure, making things run smoother without cutting corners on safety.