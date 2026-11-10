TiE Hyderabad to host entrepreneurship summit on November 20
Hyderabad is gearing up for the big Entrepreneurship Summit on November 20, hosted by TiE Hyderabad.
Expect keynote talks from Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, who will share how the state is helping global businesses grow and why Hyderabad is such a hotspot for new opportunities.
TiE50 Telangana to celebrate 50 startups
More than 2,000 entrepreneurs and business leaders are set to join in for sessions on AI, defense, and space infrastructure, pretty much the cool stuff shaping tomorrow.
A major highlight: TiE50 Telangana 2026 will celebrate 50 startups from the State with mentorships, networking chances, and perks worth more than ₹5 lakh.
With more than 120 investors attending and a focus on innovation, the summit is all about putting Hyderabad firmly on the global startup map.