TiEcon 2026 in Santa Clara emphasizes human centered AI
TiEcon 2026 is happening at the Santa Clara Convention Center from April 29 to May 1, bringing together people from all over the world who are curious about AI and startups.
This year's theme ("AI & You: Human Centered, AI Powered") is all about how AI is moving from cool experiments to actually helping businesses and people in everyday life.
Over 80 sessions at TiEcon 2026
With over 80 sessions covering everything from Applied AI to Cybersecurity and Sustainability, there's a lot packed in.
Big names, including two Nobel laureates and senior leaders from Microsoft, Meta, and NVIDIA, will be sharing their insights.
Plus, hands-on workshops like the NVIDIA AI Bootcamp make it easy for anyone to dive into real-world AI skills.
And if you're looking to connect with founders or investors, there are plenty of networking opportunities designed to spark new ideas and collaborations.