TiEcon 2026 in Santa Clara emphasizes human centered AI

Over 80 sessions at TiEcon 2026

With over 80 sessions covering everything from Applied AI to Cybersecurity and Sustainability, there's a lot packed in.

Big names, including two Nobel laureates and senior leaders from Microsoft, Meta, and NVIDIA, will be sharing their insights.

Plus, hands-on workshops like the NVIDIA AI Bootcamp make it easy for anyone to dive into real-world AI skills.

And if you're looking to connect with founders or investors, there are plenty of networking opportunities designed to spark new ideas and collaborations.