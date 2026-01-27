TikTok outage leaves US users frustrated, creators in distress

Why does it matter?

This outage didn't just mess with scrolling—it came right after TikTok's big ownership shakeup, where US investors took control and Oracle became a managing investor and will host some US data and algorithm functions on its infrastructure.

Now users are worried about more than tech problems: some noticed protest-related videos getting blocked or flagged as "Ineligible for Recommendation," sparking fresh concerns about censorship and how TikTok handles content going forward.