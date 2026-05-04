'Let's Buy Spirit': TikTokers pledge millions to revive defunct airline

Spirit Airlines has shut down after the $500 million bailout plan was rejected by institutional equity holders. However, a group of budget-conscious flyers has started a movement on TikTok called "Let's Buy Spirit" to save the airline. The campaign has gained massive traction with over 37,000 participants pledging nearly $22.8 million collectively.

Origin Movement was started by voice actor Hunter Peterson The "Let's Buy Spirit" movement was started by Hunter Peterson, a voice actor with credits in several video games. He announced the launch of letsbuyspiritair.com on May 2 via a TikTok video that has since garnered millions of views. In the clip, Peterson suggested that if 20% of America's adult population contributed $30-$40 each (the average cost of Spirit Airlines tickets), they could collectively buy the airline.

Proposal details A new Instagram account for Spirit Peterson's proposal was simple yet ambitious: "We nationalize Spirit Airlines, owned by the people." He also created an Instagram account @SpiritAir2.0, which has gained over 100,000 followers in just two days. The website letsbuyspiritair.com crashed due to the overwhelming response, but is now back online with a message highlighting that Spirit didn't fail because of a lack of passengers, but due to debt imposed by Wall Street.

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