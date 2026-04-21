Tim Cook to leave Apple CEO role September 1

John Ternus to become Apple CEO

Cook started out handling Apple's operations and supply chain before moving up to COO, then CEO.

His strategy helped turn Apple into a global powerhouse, with annual revenue shooting up from $108 billion in 2011 to over $416 billion by last year.

Today, there are more than 500 Apple stores worldwide and over 2.5 billion active devices out there.

Up next: hardware chief John Ternus will take the CEO spot this September.