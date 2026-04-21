Tim Cook to leave Apple CEO role September 1
Big change at Apple: Tim Cook is leaving his role as CEO on September 1, ending a 15-year run that saw the company's value jump from $350 billion to nearly $4 trillion.
He's not leaving entirely: he'll stay on as executive chairman.
Cook first joined Apple in 1998 and took over as CEO in 2011 after Steve Jobs stepped down due to health reasons.
John Ternus to become Apple CEO
Cook started out handling Apple's operations and supply chain before moving up to COO, then CEO.
His strategy helped turn Apple into a global powerhouse, with annual revenue shooting up from $108 billion in 2011 to over $416 billion by last year.
Today, there are more than 500 Apple stores worldwide and over 2.5 billion active devices out there.
Up next: hardware chief John Ternus will take the CEO spot this September.