Timex to expand in India to about 300 franchise-led stores
Timex is set for a major expansion in India, planning to grow from just 45 stores to about 300, mostly through new franchise-led outlets.
The idea? Make Timex way more visible and strengthen its spot in the Indian market.
As managing director Deepak Chhabra put it, the focus will be on franchise-led stores.
Timex shifts to omnichannel sales strategy
Timex isn't just sticking with old-school distributor sales anymore; it's shifting to an omnichannel approach, blending physical stores with online sales.
E-commerce is booming for them (over 50% growth year over year), and premium brands like Versace and Guess are leading value growth and aiding margin expansion too.
India has now become Timex's second-biggest market after the US showing just how important this expansion is for its global plans.