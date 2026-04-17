Timex to expand in India to about 300 franchise-led stores

Timex shifts to omnichannel sales strategy

Timex isn't just sticking with old-school distributor sales anymore; it's shifting to an omnichannel approach, blending physical stores with online sales.

E-commerce is booming for them (over 50% growth year over year), and premium brands like Versace and Guess are leading value growth and aiding margin expansion too.

India has now become Timex's second-biggest market after the US showing just how important this expansion is for its global plans.